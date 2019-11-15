Sacred Heart University launches call for creative industries in Santurce

November 15, 2019 92

Sacred Heart University, through its “Nuestro Barrio: Distrito Cultural de Santurce” program, has launched the second call of La CEPA, a training and business development program for creative industries in Santurce, Javier De Jesús, director of the school’s Collaborative Innovation Center, announced.

“We’re looking for companies that demonstrate commitment to Santurce, who want to launch an innovative idea and take their company to the next level. During the first edition we received about 50 applications and this time we expect many more,” De Jesús said.

Interested companies, whether new or already established, will have until Dec. 1st to apply. Some of the creative sectors that are convened are visual arts, industrial design, architecture, graphic design, fashion, culinary arts, publications, sports and programming, among others.

The program lasts from 10 weeks to 18 months and is divided into three stages that include practical workshops, marketing of products and services, and mentoring to conceptualize, design and develop new products, services and experiences.

Those selected will have access to Sacred Heart’s Center for Collaborative Innovation, which has a manufacturing laboratory and a team of experts in various branches of design.

The program has benefited 50 participants from 35 creative companies in the Santurce neighborhood, which have developed music festivals, tourist tours, mobile outlets and websites. These initiatives are linked to Nuestro Barrio’s objective to offer quality cultural events that are accessible to the community.

This initiative is possible thanks to the allocation of $400,000 the university received from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to support the acceleration program of creative industries in Nuestro Barrio. Those interested in learning more about the program and receiving information about achievements, events and other news should access.

