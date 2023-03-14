Sacred Heart University partners with Coursera to offer more digital badges

(Standing from left) Sacred Heart University officials Gabriel Paizy, Dean of School of Communication, Militza Maldonado, executive director of Sacred Heart University Global, José Lozano, Academic Leader of General Education. (Sitting) Anuchka Ramos, Gilberto J. Marxuach, Jesús Rosario and Nadesha González, Dean of General Education at the college.

To expand its offer of microcredential content, Sacred Heart University signed a collaboration agreement with Coursera, a global platform for online learning and professional development.

This agreement is part of the most recent innovation in Sacred Heart University’s academic curriculum and seeks to develop and strengthen the institutional and professional skills of its students, school officials said.

A microcredential, also known as a digital certificate or badge, is a certification that is obtained after taking content in an online format. This methodology allows students to explore and deepen their academic and professional interests.

Once the microcredential is approved, the certificate can be included in the student’s curriculum and professional profile and shared on social networks.

Since 2022, this initiative has benefited more than 1,000 students and Sacred Heart University has issued more than 1,850 microcredentials in a variety of subjects and academic disciplines.

“Sacred Heart University’s curriculum is based on mastery of communication skills, critical questioning, ethical sense and social justice, innovation and entrepreneurship, and exploration and research,” said Anuchka Ramos-Ruiz, provost of Sacred Heart University.

“For this we have an expert faculty and academic programs designed with the highest standards of excellence. The Coursera integration adds value to this differentiated education by allowing each student to select, as part of their general requirements, the microcredentials they will complete within a broad curation of updated content, validated and recognized by various sectors and industries,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart University President Gilberto J. Marxuach said the college “has always been distinguished by academic innovation.”

“Times change and we must respond to these changes. This new alliance allows our faculty to supplement the curriculum with a wide range of microcredentials in topics relevant to the professional world, from project management to programming and data analysis,” he said.

“Each student, in turn, can personalize their curriculum by selecting those credentials that are best aligned with their areas of study and future plans. The objective is that they have a better preparation for their professional scenarios,” Marxuach said.

Offering more than 10,000 courses and projects, Coursera partners with more than 250 leading universities and companies globally to offer a wide range of learning opportunities.

“At Coursera we are grateful for the reception of Sacred Heart University and we are proud to have signed this agreement with one of the most prestigious universities in Puerto Rico. With our virtual education platform, Sacred Heart University makes available to its students and teachers a great tool for their development,” said Jesús Rosario, Coursera’s senior manager of Alliances.”