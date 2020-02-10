Sacred Heart University public relations students inducted into PRSSA

February 10, 2020 139

Twenty-six students of the Sacred Heart University’s public relations program recently become the first college members of the Puerto Rico Chapter of the Public Relations Students Society of America (PRSSA), the main organization that groups students who aspire to work as professional public relations practitioners and strategic communicators.

“We’re proud to have the first group of students who make history by founding the first local chapter of PRSSA,” said Gabriel Paizy, director of the university’s School of Communications.

“This is a great experience to continue cultivating professional experiences outside the classroom and be part of a national network of students and professionals,” he said.

For her part, the president of the student chapter, Divana Sánchez, said “it is an honor for each of the members to be part of the founding group.”

“This opportunity is a great privilege. Through this chapter, we can be part of a worldwide network that will allow us to exchange experiences and knowledge to benefit our professional development,” said Sánchez.

Joining PRSSA will allow students to have access to a job center to identify opportunities around the world. It also provides them with access to the publications, news, and forums of the national association to keep them updated on industry trends.

Sacred Heart’s PRSSA chapter has the endorsement of the Georgia PRSA chapter, which will help foster connections between students and professionals by providing access to speakers, contacts, and professional mentoring, among other opportunities.