Sally Hansen, Walmart P.R. announce winners of ‘Dale color a tu idea’ contest

April 4, 2019 122

As part of the campaign “¡Dale color a tu Idea!” Sally Hansen and Walmart Puerto Rico announced the winners of a contest through which participants had the opportunity to submit a business proposal and launch their product with the financial help of both companies.

The winning team that submitted their proposals were: Dagmarie Reyes with Beauty Bliss, an app to coordinate appointments at Beauty Salons, Esthetics and Spas; Marisabel Ramos with her WolfPals proposal, a local line of accessories for pets and service dogs; and Fabiola Isabel González, with her Sweets on Wheels business, a desserts food truck specialized in churros with ice cream.

The contest was valid throughout March and the proposals were evaluated by a panel of beauty and business experts from Sally Hansen and Walmart Puerto Rico.

“We’re very excited about the number of proposals we received during the contest period. It is clear that there are many young people in the island who have the vision to help the country’s economy, and also pursue their dreams,” said Giovanna Álvarez, brand manager of Sally Hansen.

Both companies made a contribution of $2,500 each for a total of $5,000 to each future entrepreneur.

“Contributing to the development of the island is important for us, and we know that the best way is giving everyone the opportunity,” said Viviana Mercado, corporate affairs manager of Walmart Puerto Rico.

“It was a difficult process because we had many different and extraordinary proposals, so the panel of experts agreed to choose these winners who presented unique proposals. We wish them success,” she said.