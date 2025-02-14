Saltchuk, Polytechnic launch transportation, logistics talent program

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saltchuk’s family of companies in Puerto Rico include TOTE Maritime, Tropical Shipping, Puerto Rico Terminals, Aqua Gulf and StratAir.

The program aims to improve workforce skills and industry partnerships in Puerto Rico’s transportation and logistics sector.

Saltchuk has partnered with the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico to establish a talent development program aimed at strengthening academic and professional training in the transportation and logistics sector.

The initiative will enhance specialized studies in transportation and logistics, equipping students and professionals with skills and hands-on training to meet industry demands.

Saltchuk has committed an initial $200,000 investment to launch the program, with conditional funding over 10 years based on key performance milestones. This funding will support infrastructure development, training programs and the creation of a pipeline of skilled professionals.

The company is also forming an industry advisory board to align education with sector needs and opportunities.

As part of the partnership, Saltchuk and Polytechnic University signed a memorandum of understanding to develop programs that attract, train, upskill and retain workers in transportation and logistics in Puerto Rico and the broader Caribbean region.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to empower a new generation of professionals in transportation and logistics, creating pathways for education and career development that will benefit individuals, businesses and the economic development in Puerto Rico,” said Mark Tabbutt, chairman of Saltchuk.

The program will integrate industry partners to increase interest in the field and expand training opportunities, including internships, certifications, apprenticeships and job placements.

Polytechnic University President Ernesto R. Vázquez said the collaboration aligns with the institution’s focus on workforce development.

“Our university has a long-standing tradition of establishing strategic alliances with key industrial sectors that drive Puerto Rico’s economic development and the broader Caribbean region. As we approach our 60th anniversary in 2026, we take great pride in this partnership with Saltchuk, which underscores our unwavering commitment to educational excellence and workforce readiness,” he said.

“We will achieve this by enhancing our academic programs, strengthening our faculty and investing in state-of-the-art laboratory facilities and equipment to provide the highest standards of education and hands-on training,” Vázquez added.

Polytechnic University is the only academic institution in the island to offer an “experienced-focused” associate degree in engineering in supply chain and logistics, university officials said.

The new talent development program will strengthen the academic and hands-on training of students in the associate’s degree program while enhancing the skills of professionals already working in the transportation and logistics industry, they added.

“Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico is committed to modernizing its associate degree program in supply chain and logistics to meet industry demands. We will focus on curriculum updates, faculty development and the integration of an Industry Advisory Council to keep our programs aligned with real-world needs,” said Dr. Carlos J. González-Miranda, vice president of academic affairs and dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

“This collaboration will open avenues for faculty and students to contribute solutions that strengthen Puerto Rico’s role in high-tech manufacturing and supply chain logistics. Our goal is to maintain a world-class talent pipeline that meets the highest industry standards,” González-Miranda added.

The talent development program is expected to begin operations later this year, marking a significant step forward in Puerto Rico’s workforce development efforts.

