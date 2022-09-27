Salvation Army distributes food, essentials to Puerto Rico communities

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Through its deliveries, the nonprofit has helped 9,000 families in Puerto Rico.

Following the hit from Hurricane Fiona, The Salvation Army has been delivering food and basic essential items across affected communities in Puerto Rico, the nonprofit confirmed.

The aid has been delivered to its locations in Arecibo, Bayamón, Caguas, Fajardo, Guayama, Humacao, Loíza, Mayagüez, Ponce, Peñuelas and San Juan.

So far, The Salvation Army has distributed more than 20,000 drinks and water bottles, more than 18,000 prepared meals, and 900 home cleaning kits.

In addition, it has delivered clothing, men’s and women’s shoes, bags of ice, personal hygiene kits, baby diapers, among other items, to communities who lost it all due to flooding.

“Currently, we have 11 centers active from 8:30 a.m. throughout the island, where officers, employees and volunteers are meeting the immediate needs of people who have lost everything and delivering food, emotional and spiritual care, snacks, among other items that are needed as part of the emergency we’re experiencing,” said Major Juan Mercado, divisional commander for The Salvation Army in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

During the next few weeks, the organization will be distributing water, food and necessary items for families affected by Hurricane Fiona, he said.

In addition, The Salvation Army has a program to help older adults (65+) population through which it will distribute vouchers to buy clothing, food, furniture, appliances, among other items.

“Through these deliveries we’ve helped 9,000 Puerto Rican families, which translates to nearly 20,000 people served by The Salvation Army,” said Mercado.

“We call on anyone who wants to charge their cell phones, connect laptops or respiratory therapy, to come to our centers, since they are open to receive them and also address those needs,” he said.