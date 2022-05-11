Salvation Army marks 60 yrs. of community service in Puerto Rico

TV Journalist Monika Candelaria is this year's Christmas campaign ambassador.

The Salvation Army is marking 60 years of community service in Puerto Rico as it celebrates its week from May 9-15 with its “60 years doing good in Puerto Rico” exhibit in Plaza Las Américas.

“This effort…describes what the Salvation Army does, good for the communities, serving and assisting in times of emergency, helping those who sleep on the streets and feeding those most in need,” said Major Juan Mercado, Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army for Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

“Part of the fundraising efforts is the traditional Red Pot Campaign, which will begin in November and will continue throughout Christmas. For this reason, it’s with great joy that we announce Monika Candelaria as our new ambassador for the Christmas Campaign,” he said.

The organization, with a presence in more than 130 countries, is developing the programs it offers in Puerto Rico, such as: Fortissimo, an art and music program offered for children and youth; the Academic Support service, which offers homework supervision to children whose parents work or study; and, the Family Services program, whose primary purpose is to support families experiencing economic difficulties causing challenges in their daily lives.

In addition, the nonprofit provides help with basic computer skills for the elderly, rehabilitation for those suffering from addictions, assistance in paying mortgages, water, and electricity for families in need, as well as spiritual, emotional, and clinical support for victims of crimes.

During the week, organization officials, employees and volunteers will attend to all visitors and reactivate its traditional fundraising campaign called “Dame de Comer,” through which people show their support by donating $3 to sign a special plate.