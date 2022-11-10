Salvation Army starts its traditional Christmas fundraising campaign

The Red Kettle is a tradition that has been celebrated for more than 100 years and is currently celebrated in more than 100 countries where the organization has a presence.

The traditional sound of a small bell through different stores is the sign that the Salvation Army has begun its Christmas campaign, which is based on raising funds to help families in need throughout the year and continue the social work carried out by the Organization.

Starting Nov. 11 and ending Jan. 5, 2023, Salvation Army volunteers, a bell, and a red kettle, will be at the entrance of different businesses raising money for the community work they have done for the past 60 years through the communities in Puerto Rico.

“Every chime means; we are here, help us help people who need hot food, clothing, a roof, and pay rent and utilities; help us save lives and serve the most disadvantaged Puerto Rican families,” said Major Juan Mercado, divisional commander for Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands for the Salvation Army.

For the past 60 years, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign has funded programs that allow food distribution, summer camps for low-income children, afterschool programs for children, music and art with the Fortissimo Program, services for older adults, Puertas Abiertas program to serve victims of crime, among other programs that provide practical solutions to those who have less throughout the year.

“Starting Nov. 11, we will be with the Red Kettle in different malls, supermarkets and large department stores throughout the island. In addition, we will have the participation of our music group Fortissimo, who will perform at the Christmas activities of Plaza Carolina Nov. 19 at 6 pm and at Plaza Las Américas, Dec. 16 at 5 pm, both presentations in the Central Atrium of the respective shopping centers,” said Mercado.

“We invite everyone to help us continue with our mission, making their contribution. When you hear the bell, come to us, get to know our organization, and make your Christmas gift to a Puerto Rican family,” he said.

The Salvation Army has served the Puerto Rican community through 11 centers located in the municipalities of Caguas, Bayamón, San Juan, Mayagüez, Ponce, Fajardo, Arecibo, Humacao, Loíza, Peñuelas and Guayama.

The centers have provided assistance tailored to the needs of socially disadvantaged families, the elderly, children, the homeless and immediate response in case of emergencies and disasters.