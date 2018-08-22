AT&T-PR/USVI, Salvation Army join to assist VI youth-at-risk

August 22, 2018 187

The Salvation Army St. Thomas Corps has received a $65,000 donation from AT&T PR/USVI to fund a number of St. Thomas after-school programs that target underprivileged children and at risk youth, the companies announced.

The after-school programs will teach children how to read music and play a musical instrument, assist children with homework as well as learning a sport and participating in sporting activities. In addition, one hot or cold meal and snack will be provided during the program.

AT&T PR/USVI has a long history of investing in the Virgin Islands territory through a number of community organizations and projects that create and advance educational opportunities for underprivileged children and at risk youth, according to the wireless carrier.

“We are beyond thrilled to connect with AT&T PR/USVI on this wonderful initiative. These worthwhile after-school programs will target underprivileged children as well as at risk youth that otherwise may not have had an opportunity to learn to play an instrument or even play sports. We applaud AT&T PR/USVI for recognizing our need and stepping up to assist our community,” Steven Pearl, St. Thomas Corps Officer.

Established in 1917, The Salvation Army St. Thomas Corps provides social services to families in need. Among the programs offered are community meal programs, emergency disaster services, after school programs and thrift stores.

Holiday programs include holiday meals, food baskets, and toy donations. Last year, The Salvation Army on St. Thomas served more than 45,000 individuals in the community.