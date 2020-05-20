Sam’s Club donates $25K to Pediatric Hospital Foundation

May 20, 2020 178

Sam’s Club Puerto Rico will donate $25,000 to the Pediatric Hospital Foundation for the purchase of a ventilator that will be available to patients of the Dr. Antonio Ortiz University Pediatric Hospital at the Río Piedras Medical Center.

The donation to the Pediatric Hospital Foundation’s Extraordinary Needs COVID-19 Fund will help the entity to continue supporting the hospital’s mission to provide “exceptional care to patients and their families who need its services during the pandemic emergency,” said Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs of Walmart Puerto Rico.

“Our commitment to the development and well-being of communities has always been a priority, so we’re pleased to help the children and youth in Puerto Rico to access excellent health services at the Pediatric University Hospital,” she said.

The Extraordinary Needs COVID-19 Fund of the Pediatric Hospital Foundation to which Sam’s Club is contributing has been earmarked for the financial support of four areas that will help protect the children, families and medical staff of the Pediatric University Hospital during and after the pandemic: obtaining personal protective equipment; purchasing medications to treat pre-existing conditions; meeting the basic needs of low-income families who will suffer economically; and development and implementation of a safety campaign related to COVID-19.

The donation “complements the actions we have been carrying out since the beginning of the emergency caused by the COVID pandemic to continue serving our members while safeguarding their health and that of our associates with safety measures for personal care and continuous cleaning and sanitization in our clubs,” said Ivelissa Ríos, senior marketing manager at Sam’s Club.