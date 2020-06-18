Sam’s Club Puerto Rico launches pick-up service for online purchases

June 18, 2020 121

Sam’s Club Puerto Rico has launched a new service through which its members, including Business members, can order through the Sam’s Club mobile application or its website, and pick it up at the selected club store.

Through the service, members can choose the products that are identified as “Pickup in Club” and place them in the shopping cart. Once the purchase is complete, they will be able to verify the order and pay it by credit card through the application.

Members can choose the club, date and time when they will pick up the order according to their convenience and the selected store’s operating hours. They may also authorize another person to pick it up.

This service will launch with a capacity of 150 orders per day per store throughout Puerto Rico.

“This innovative service is an easy, quick and convenient alternative for members to obtain the products they need, especially now that we are called to follow physical distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs at Walmart PR.

“At Sam’s Club we continue to search for technological tools that can make us more accessible to our members, to whom we are very grateful for their sponsorship of more than 28 years,” she said.

“With this new service, we also continue to support local small and medium enterprises, as they will surely save time so that they can better invest in other activities of their businesses,” said Ivelissa Ríos, senior marketing manager of Sam’s Club, referring to Sam’s Club’s initiatives to strengthen the growth of this segment of the Puerto Rican economy, including the promotion and sale of millions of dollars of local products in the clubs and various projects aimed at training and business development.

Later this month, Sam’s Club will continue to announce additional benefits for its members through its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms, the company said.

