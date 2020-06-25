Sam’s Club Puerto Rico unveils new delivery service with partner Pick My Stuff

June 25, 2020 105

Sam’s Club Puerto Rico this week launched a new delivery service to homes or businesses through an alliance with local company Pick My Stuff, expanding the options it offers its members to make their warehouse purchases.

“Now our members don’t have to leave their homes or businesses to buy the products they need, since through the Sam’s Club mobile application they can order and pay for their purchases and coordinate their delivery for the most convenient date, time and place through Delivery Powered by Pick My Stuff,” said Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico.

Sam’s Club members will be able to receive orders that include food, appliances, furniture and other large items that are available for purchase through the application. The cost of the service will depend on the order and the distance between the Sam’s Club where the merchandise is collected and the place of delivery. There is no limit on the number of items to be delivered, the retailer said.

The process to coordinate the delivery is as follows: when the member finishes shopping and pays using the Sam’s Club application, they will pick the day and time they want to receive the order and select the option “Add Pickup Person” to authorize Pick My Stuff to pick up the purchase. In the “Name” field, they will write Sam’s Delivery, and in the “email” field, they will write delivery@clubsamspr.com.

“The opportunity Sam’s Club provides us to deliver purchases to its members allows us to continue developing and expanding our business,” said Yin Luna of Pick My Stuff, LLC.

To use the service, Sam’s Club Puerto Rico members must access the retailer’s application, available through the App Store or Google Play.