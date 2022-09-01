Sam’s Club to increase membership fees effective Oct. 17

There are seven Sam’s Clubs in Puerto Rico.

Warehouse retailer Sam’s Club will increase the price of its annual membership fees from $45 to $50 for Club members and $100 to $110 for Plus members, effective Oct. 17.

In a letter sent to members, Sam’s Club CEO Kath McLay confirmed this was the first time “we’ve shifted the price of a Plus membership since it was introduced in 1999, and it’s been nine years since we last changed the price of our Club membership.”

In the letter, the executive did not cite the reasons for the increase but mentioned it has invested in improving its private-label Member’s Mark products and in technology to improve the shopping experience.

“We’ve nearly completed implementing a fresh new look and feel in all 600 clubs. And earlier this year, we created a new rewards program — Sam’s Cash — to help you more easily earn and spend your rewards,” she said in the letter obtained by News is my Business.

“This is the first time we’ve shifted the price of a Plus membership since it was introduced in 1999, and it’s been nine years since we last changed the price of our Club membership,” McLay wrote. “We are mindful of the financial pressure on wallets right now. So, this year’s renewal is on us. We’re giving back $5 in Sam’s Cash to Club members and $10 in Sam’s Cash to Plus members shortly after renewal.”

There are seven Sam’s Clubs in Puerto Rico.

When contacted, Walmart Puerto Rico Public and Government Affairs Director Iván Báez said “we are not allowed to issue a comment until Friday afternoon about that particular issue.”

“We can’t talk about it until Friday after 5 p.m.,” Báez told News is my Business.

In the letter to members, McLay said “mindful of the financial pressure on wallets right now” Sam’s will cover this year’s renewals and will give back $5 in Sam’s Cash to Club members and $10 in Sam’s Cash to Plus members shortly after renewal.

“I am grateful that you’ve chosen Sam’s Club and remain committed to ensuring that you get the most from your membership,” she said.

For the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2022, Sam’s Club’s total revenue was $73.6 billion.