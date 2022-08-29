San Germán Antiques Fair back Sept. 3-5

The Antiques Fair is a one-of-a-kind event at it encourages collectors and lovers of antiques in Puerto Rico to acquire pieces that are part of the island’s social and cultural history, organizers said.

Following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 24th edition of the San Germán Antiques Fair will be held on Sept. 3-5 at the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico, San Germán campus’ Student Center.

The Antiques Fair is a one-of-a-kind event because it encourages collectors and lovers of antiques in Puerto Rico to acquire pieces that are part of the island’s social and cultural history, organizers said.

The event also allows old pieces and objects that belonged to the heritage of Puerto Rico’s families to be reused by their new owners, reused, and have a second life, forming part of the circular economy.

Andy Rivera, architect, and founder of the Puerto Rico Historic Building Drawings Society invited the public “to attend the fair so that we continue to support the group of antique dealers and organizers who each year — with their passion — give us a great example of their commitment and effort to bring this legacy that is part of history and culture from Puerto Rico to all citizens.”

This year, some 70 antique dealers from all over Puerto Rico will be participating in the event, which organizers tout as the “largest of the Caribbean region.”

This event is held to benefit the 2010 Foundation. Also, the fair has a great tourist impact on Puerto Rico’s southwestern region and benefits many small businesses in the area thathave been affected by the earthquakes and COVID-19, fair Organizers Antonio J. Bennazar said.

For more information, visit the Antiques in Puerto Rico/Antiguedades en Puerto Rico Facebook page.