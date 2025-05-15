San Juan and Bogotá sign alliance to boost entrepreneurship, tourism

From left: San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero, Bogotá Secretary of Economic Development María del Pilar López-Uribe and Daphne Barbeito, director of San Juan’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

The agreement links Puerto Rico and Colombia through small business and tourism initiatives.

The Municipality of San Juan, Puerto Rico, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Bogotá, Colombia, to promote economic development, boost tourism and create new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs in both cities.

The agreement was formalized by San Juan’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism and three Bogotá agencies: the District Secretariat of Economic Development, the District Tourism Institute and the Institute for the Social Economy.

“This type of partnership allows us to continue building a city connected to the world,” said San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero. “San Juan opens itself up to the exchange of ideas, experiences and best practices that help us continue to grow. At the same time, we create new opportunities for our merchants by facilitating their entry into the international market.”

The agreement establishes a shared road map focused on small-business support, creative industries, multidestination tourism and social entrepreneurship. It also includes cooperation on vocational training, bilateral trade fairs and best practices in public markets.

From Bogotá, Secretary of Economic Development María del Pilar López-Uribe highlighted San Juan’s potential as a “gateway to the U.S. market,” noting its logistical and regulatory advantages for companies looking to expand internationally.

According to the press release, San Juan will contribute its experience in providing financial support to small and medium-sized enterprises and its simplified regulatory models for imports and exports. Officials also expect the agreement to help stimulate tourism between the two cities, supported by nine weekly Avianca flights already operating between San Juan and Bogotá.

“This agreement allows us to open a direct channel of collaboration between entrepreneurs, government agencies and tourism organizations in both cities,” said Daphne Barbeito, director of San Juan’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

According to officials, the initiative builds on connections formed in 2024 at international events including the Colombian Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (ANATO) trade fair in Bogotá and International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) in Madrid. The agreement is part of San Juan’s broader internationalization strategy, officials said, mirroring efforts adopted by other U.S. cities.

“We continue to show that San Juan is ready to lead, connect and open doors. These types of agreements are not just documents; they are real tools that pave the way for our people. Bogotá is just the beginning,” Romero said.