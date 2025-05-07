San Juan Marriott celebrates 30 years of hospitality and transformation

Mariano Formariz, general manager of the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, speaks during the hotel’s 30th anniversary celebration.

The Puerto Rico resort marked its anniversary with a gala and highlighted its $80 million renovation.

The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino marked its 30th anniversary on May 2 with an evening of cultural programming and celebration that brought together government officials, hotel owners, corporate partners and media.

Held in the resort’s ballroom, the event commemorated the Condado property’s three-decade trajectory in Puerto Rico’s tourism and hospitality sector. Owners XLD Investment were among those in attendance.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate these 30 years of history and success,” said Mariano Formariz, general manager of the San Juan Marriott. “This anniversary not only celebrates our legacy but also our commitment to continuing to innovate and offer exceptional experiences.”

The evening began with a cocktail hour and continued with a reception featuring a live performance by Ramón Vázquez and Friends, who blended Latin jazz with Caribbean rhythms. Guests were treated to artistic performances and immersive visuals inspired by nature.

Decor elements in green tones, tropical foliage and wooden textures were chosen to symbolize growth and renewal.

“The color green symbolizes the 30th anniversary, evoking a sense of growth, renewal and hope — values that reflect the hotel’s evolution,” hotel officials said.

A special highlight of the evening was the unveiling of a commemorative silkscreen print created in partnership with the Kroniko Arte project and Puerto Rican artists Luis “Güillo” Cruz-Martes and Steven Rivera-López. The limited-edition artwork was given to attendees to honor the hotel’s architectural heritage and cultural ties.

Executive Chef Romeo Penacino led the hotel’s culinary team in presenting a menu that included seafood, turnovers, roast pork, charcuterie and tropical desserts that reflect the resort’s world-class culinary offerings.

The event also recognized the completion of an $80 million renovation finished in December. The upgrades included redesigned guest rooms, meeting and convention spaces, recreational areas like the pool and new cabanas, as well as the renovated tennis and pickleball courts and all hotel restaurants, as News is my Business previously reported.

Over the past 30 years, the San Juan Marriott has hosted major events and guests, served as a shelter during hurricanes and emergencies, and contributed to sustainability and community engagement efforts.

Located in Condado, the beachfront hotel features 531 rooms and suites, 12 meeting rooms totaling more than 14,000 square feet, a pool, fitness center and proximity to attractions like Old San Juan and Isla Verde.