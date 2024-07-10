San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino appoints trio of execs

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mariano Formariz

The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino has announced the appointment of a new general manager, food and beverage director, and executive chef to its leadership team.

Mariano Formariz appointed GM

Formariz joins the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino as the new general manager. With a career spanning more than 25 years, he has leadership experience across multiple brands in Latin America. He began his journey with Marriott in 1998 and has since held roles including general manager and complex general manager in his home country, Argentina. Formariz’s most recent role was area general manager for Peru, overseeing Sheraton Lima Historic Center, JW Lima, JW El Convento Cusco, and Courtyard Lima Miraflores.

In his new role, Mariano will oversee the property’s day-to-day operations and elevate the visitor experience, including staff management and deployment, strategic planning, budgeting, and sales and marketing for the resort.

Javier Escola

Javier Escola named F&B director

With a focus on customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, Escola brings experience from leading hospitality establishments around the world. Prior to joining the San Juan Marriott, he served as director of the food and beverage department at a well-respected hotel in Qatar and at Sheraton La Caleta Resort & Spa in Tenerife, Spain.

Romeo Penacino

Romeo Penacino named executive chef

Penacino brings more than 20 years of culinary excellence and leadership in the hospitality industry. He “has a proven track record of enhancing revenue, driving profitability, and fostering employee engagement,” hotel officials said.

His career spans several hotels, including the Grand Cayman Marriott Resort and Aruba Marriott Complex.