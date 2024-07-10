Type to search

Climbing the Corporate Ladder

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino appoints trio of execs

Contributor July 10, 2024

Mariano Formariz

The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino has announced the appointment of a new general manager, food and beverage director, and executive chef to its leadership team.

Mariano Formariz appointed GM
Formariz joins the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino as the new general manager. With a career spanning more than 25 years, he has leadership experience across multiple brands in Latin America. He began his journey with Marriott in 1998 and has since held roles including general manager and complex general manager in his home country, Argentina. Formariz’s most recent role was area general manager for Peru, overseeing Sheraton Lima Historic Center, JW Lima, JW El Convento Cusco, and Courtyard Lima Miraflores.

In his new role, Mariano will oversee the property’s day-to-day operations and elevate the visitor experience, including staff management and deployment, strategic planning, budgeting, and sales and marketing for the resort.

Javier Escola

Javier Escola named F&B director
With a focus on customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, Escola brings experience from leading hospitality establishments around the world. Prior to joining the San Juan Marriott, he served as director of the food and beverage department at a well-respected hotel in Qatar and at Sheraton La Caleta Resort & Spa in Tenerife, Spain.

Romeo Penacino

Romeo Penacino named executive chef
Penacino brings more than 20 years of culinary excellence and leadership in the hospitality industry. He “has a proven track record of enhancing revenue, driving profitability, and fostering employee engagement,” hotel officials said.

His career spans several hotels, including the Grand Cayman Marriott Resort and Aruba Marriott Complex.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Sea Cloud Cruises launches San Juan Guest Chef Series for 2025
NIMB Staff April 17, 2024
Sky Caterers expands workforce in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
NIMB Staff December 6, 2023
1st ‘pop-up’ restaurant opens in Ponce this week
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 17, 2013

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Quote of the Week” sponsor.

“Adopting the Circular Economy for solid waste and managing it locally could generate 36,000 jobs.”
– Citizens’ Victory Movement and Puerto Rico Independence Party gubernatorial candidate Juan Dalmau

 

“It is time to eliminate economic barriers for small businesses, to make it easier to obtain a use permit, to have a system that serves the people.”
– New Progressive Party candidate Jenniffer González

 

“My vision is one in which the government becomes a facilitator and overseer and establishes the necessary structures for generating economic activity.”
– Popular Democratic Party candidate Jesús Manuel Ortiz

 

“The foundation to achieve [job opportunities] is to facilitate the development of our economy, where the person, the family and the community are the great actors of change.”
– Proyecto Dignidad’s gubernatorial candidate, Javier Jiménez

Related Stories

Sea Cloud Cruises launches San Juan Guest Chef Series for 2025
Sky Caterers expands workforce in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
1st ‘pop-up’ restaurant opens in Ponce this week
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.