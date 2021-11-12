Type to search

San Juan Marriott Resort unwraps $2.9M redesigned ballroom, foyer

Contributor November 12, 2021
Consisting of three separates zones, the foyer is designed to welcome and is ideal for check-in, pre-cocktail events and coffee breaks.

The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino has reimagined its ballroom and foyer area after undergoing a $2.9 million renovation financed by development firm XLD Group. 

The redesign ushers in the coming season by inviting guests to discover a new hospitality experience, hotel officials said.

“The new 7,000 square-foot grand ballroom will enhance the natural charm of the destination with its wood elements, a combination of organic textures and abstract art installation to homage the Puerto Rican landscape, which will be the perfect backdrop for any celebration or event,” said San Juan Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino General Manager José González.

The design concept created by Design Guild aims to reflect the casual elegance of the destination lifestyle with a color palette that reflects the color of sand, white bleached shell and the teal of the ocean that is “quintessential Puerto Rico,” executives said.

The ballroom walls are covered in raffia texture with a touch of metallic shimmer for a casual elegance that is befitting a tropical ballroom. Caribbean art and design elements are also configured to resemble and enhance this bespoke environment.

“The resort offers 14,000 square feet of meeting space for business meetings and social functions, while integrating service, technology and contemporary design elements that fulfill the latest expectations of innovative events and organizers,” officials said.

The new features serve to accentuate existing design elements to give the conference floor impressive flexibility for all types of events, including presentations, hybrid conferences, receptions, and banquets.

Consisting of three separates zones, the foyer is designed to welcome and is ideal for check-in, pre-cocktail events and coffee breaks. The adaptable pre-function area is adjacent to an oceanfront terrace where attendees can find a multipurpose lounge, which will be a versatile space for networking and to take a break from structured events.

The venue is also equipped with the latest lighting design system employing LED-RGB technology, multiple modern seashell-shaped chandeliers for a contemporary highlight, new audiovisual arrangements, and the installation of a new WIFI conference system, applicable to multiple function rooms.

