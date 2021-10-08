San Juan municipal gov’t grants $255K to 6 new businesses

The women who established Paseo Lago Las Curías, speak about their project.

The San Juan municipal government has granted $255,000 to six companies that will establish their operations in different communities of the city, as part of the Community Entrepreneurship Program that impacts more than 35 people.

“I’m proud that young people and adults from different communities identify needs in their communities and that from there, the strategy of developing a business that meets the expectations of both residents and these new entrepreneurs is born,” said the Mayor of San Juan, Miguel Romero.

The six new companies are:

Paseo Lago Las Curías, which will be carrying out various water activities and agricultural markets.

La Ventana de Cantera will provide breakfasts, lunches, vegetarian offerings, and coffee.

Expediciones Península will have expeditions through the lagoon and canal system, natural photography, and sighting of marine and aquatic birds.

Taller Comunidad La Goyco on Loíza Street will work on culture, health, and the environment, offering spaces for workshops, fundraising events and a resilient center for emergencies and blackouts.

Hecho en Río Piedras, a community printing company that will offer other types of specific services with different designs.

Norzagaray Burger, which will work with gastronomy in the community with fast food service, cheap prices, and old fashioned and homemade products.

The Community Entrepreneurship Program was created to offer training and support to San Juan residents so they can complete business plans.

The participants took three-hour trainings on marketing, the sales and projections cycle, legalities and permits, accounting, human resources, and financing alternatives. In addition, they will receive technical assistance. As part of this initiative, each participant was able to conclude the program with a structured business plan, municipal officials said.