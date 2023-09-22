San Juan municipal gov’t starts installing solar traffic lights in Condado

The new solar traffic lights will be located at seven intersections with high traffic flow.

The municipal administration of San Juan began the project to install new solar traffic lights in the town’s Condado area, to “guarantee road safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as its visitors,” Mayor Miguel Romero announced.

The project, which is being developed with a budget of $804,810, is overseen by the town’s Operations and Decoration Department and will be divided into two phases. The first includes the removal of useless and non-reusable traffic management equipment, installation of new traffic lights, installation of traffic control cabinets, excavations, as well as structural wiring for the new traffic lights.

The new solar traffic lights will be located at seven intersections with high traffic flow, specifically, Eduardo Conde Avenue with San Jorge Street, McLeary and Kingscourt Street, Ashford with Diego Avenue, Ashford with Manuel Rodríguez Serra Street, Ashford with Condado Avenue, Magdalena with Condado Avenue, and Magdalena with Cervantes Street.

To operate the traffic lights with solar energy, a photovoltaic system, solar panels, inverters, and rechargeable batteries will be installed. This process is part of the second phase of the project and is projected to be completed by December 2023.

When making the announcement, the mayor said this is a “high priority project given that promoting stability in the operation of the traffic lights on these roads, through solar energy, traffic, security, and quality of life in the area are improved.”

Security cameras will also be installed along with the new solar traffic lights that will serve to enforce the law against those who commit traffic crimes and/or respond to emergency situations, municipal officials said.

The system includes a Grid Smart video detection system that monitors and classifies objects to improve safety at intersections. This technology has been shown to improve vehicle traffic management and reduce car congestion, among other benefits.