San Juan municipal legislator launches Embajada digital platform

NIMB Staff October 10, 2024
As the elections approach, Embajada will focus on training and recruiting election officials, as well as offering a countdown for the final 30 days before the election.

The project promotes civic participation among Puerto Rico’s citizens.

Looking to promote nonpartisan civic participation and educate people about their role in the electoral process, Mari Laura Teresa, municipal legislator of San Juan since 2020, has launched a digital platform called Embajada.

Teresa, who is not running for office in this election, launched the platform on March 5, looking “to empower Puerto Rican citizens through education, offering them the resources needed to become actively involved in the island’s political life.”

She hopes Embajada “will drive greater engagement with democracy in Puerto Rico and serve as a catalyst for social change.”

“In Puerto Rico, we need educational platforms that help us better understand the political system and how we can actively contribute to its functioning. Embajada aims to be that place that inspires and motivates citizens to engage in politics to generate lasting and positive changes,” said Teresa.

As the elections approach, Embajada will focus on training and recruiting election officials, as well as offering a countdown for the final 30 days before the election.

The platform’s content is designed to inform and prepare the public to participate in an accessible and transparent electoral process. Additionally, Embajada is exploring strategic collaborations with brands and organizations that share its vision of a more civically engaged society.

“I see this election as a turning point for Puerto Rico. Although we face significant challenges, the desire for change is evident among the people,” Teresa said.

“For that change to happen, greater civic participation is essential to protect our democratic practices and ensure the rights of all. Embajada positions itself as a platform that invites citizens to actively engage in the political process, fostering broader participation to build a more just and democratic Puerto Rico,” she added.

NIMB Staff
