San Juan opens bidding process for Adolfo Dones Park reconstruction 

Artist rendering of Adolfo Dones Park after the proposed renovation.

The project will restore the park as a community hub for recreation, sports and wellness.

San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero has announced the launch of the public bidding process for the reconstruction of Adolfo Dones Linear Park as part of an ongoing effort to rehabilitate public spaces in Puerto Rico’s capital.

Located in front of the Mall of San Juan, the park will undergo a transformation to restore its role as a community hub. The expected cost of the project was not revealed.

“Our administration has consistently emphasized the importance of restoring public parks in San Juan and returning decent, well-maintained spaces to our people,” Romero said.

“The reconstruction of the Adolfo Dones Linear Park is a priority because we know it is a key place for recreation, sports and the well-being of our citizens. We want every San Juan family to have access to modern and safe facilities that promote a healthy lifestyle and community enjoyment,” he added.

The project addresses damage caused by Hurricane María and aims to enhance the park’s infrastructure, ensuring safety and accessibility for all visitors. Key improvements include renovations to the parking lot, playground, jogging area, restrooms, wooden tower and kiosks.

The project, which was designed by Integra Design Group, PSC includes:

Upgrades to the main entrance geometry at the intersection with Simón Madera Avenue, improving community access and incorporating a new pedestrian entrance.

Installation of a new perimeter fence along Branch 8.

Enhanced security features, including surveillance cameras and panic buttons linked to the nearest municipal police station.

Replacement of pedestrian path surfaces for better accessibility.

Modernized lighting fixtures to improve safety and visibility.

Renovation of gazebo structures and repair of the observation tower.

Upgraded public restrooms.

New children’s play equipment installation.

Resurfacing of streets and parking areas.

“This reconstruction is not just a repair, but a complete transformation of this space so that San Juan families can enjoy it to the fullest,” Romero said. “We’re integrating improvements to infrastructure, lighting and recreational areas to ensure that this park not only recovers its essence but also offers a superior experience for those who visit it.”

The bidding process will open on April 18, with the project expected to take 12 months from the start of construction. The auction documents will be available at the Municipal Purchasing and Auction Division during business hours from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A non-compulsory pre-auction meeting will be held on March 19 at 11 a.m. at the Municipal Clerk’s Office in the Municipal Tower in Hato Rey. Interested contractors will have the opportunity to learn more about the project requirements and bidding process.

The project’s design was prepared by Integra Design Group, PSC.

“Our commitment to the recovery of San Juan goes beyond this project,” Romero said. “We’ll continue working to ensure that every community has safe and modern spaces that promote physical activity, social interaction and the well-being of our people.”