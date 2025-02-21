San Juan opens first ‘pop-up’ store on Paseo de Diego in Río Piedras

The launch of Pop-up San Juan is part of a broader municipal effort to transform Río Piedras into an economic and cultural hub.

The project seeks to promote the area’s economic and cultural revitalization.

San Juan Mayor Miguel A. Romero inaugurated the first Pop-up San Juan on Paseo de Diego, introducing five small businesses to the revitalized urban center of Río Piedras. The project is designed to stimulate local commerce, encourage entrepreneurship and create new opportunities for small businesses in a high-traffic pedestrian space.

“Pop-up San Juan is a pilot project that promotes the economic and cultural revitalization of our capital city,” Romero said.

“It not only promotes community commerce in a sustainable way but also strengthens the vibrant identity of the urban center of Río Piedras. Through this initiative, we seek to promote Paseo de Diego, create spaces that celebrate the creativity and talent of San Juan, and connect this commercial area with residents and visitors from around the world,” Romero said.

The initiative offers selected entrepreneurs six months of rent-free space with the goal of helping them transition into permanent storefronts.

Daphne Barbeito, director of San Juan’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism, emphasized that this project could expand to other parts of the city.

“At the municipality, we are continuously working on projects that promote the economic, cultural and social development of our community,” Barbeito said. “Pop-up San Juan is the result of strategic alliances, such as the one established with Bloomberg Associates, an international philanthropic organization that has been key in the design and implementation of this concept.”

After an open call on Aug. 2, five businesses were chosen to participate:

Ural Studio – Jewelry designer Melissa Ramírez presents “Reja Criolla,” a collection inspired by Puerto Rican home railings from the 1970s and 1980s, blending Caribbean, Cuban and Guatemalan influences.

The Pop-up San Juan project is part of a $100 million investment in Río Piedras, which includes two energy microgrids, a merchant revitalization fund and housing incentives.

“This effort is not isolated, but part of a broader strategy to turn Río Piedras into an engine of economic, social and cultural development for San Juan,” Romero said. “We will continue to promote innovative projects that foster commerce, security and quality of life in our capital city.”