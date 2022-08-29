San Juan rolls out plan to repair, install smart traffic lights

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The new equipment seeks to address traffic snarls when the power goes out in the San Juan metro area. (Credit: Monticelllo | Dreamstime.com)

The San Juan municipal government announced the start of a Request for Proposals (RFP) cycle to get bids from interested parties to repair existing traffic lights and install new smart ones.

Mayor Miguel Romero explained that the acquisition of the equipment, under RFP 2023-006, seeks to address “serious problems that the capital city’s main roads have been facing…and that have a high vehicular flow.”

So, the plan calls for procuring traffic lights that integrate a back-up system that allows them to continue to operate in the case of electrical power outages.

“Road safety on our streets is a priority, since it not only affects traffic, but also the decisions and daily lives of the residents, visitors, and business owners,” Romero said.

A significant number of traffic lights were damaged when Hurricane María clobbered the island in September 2017.

“With this bid, we take action to start work in areas in need, and then work on other areas of the municipality. We continue working to turn San Juan into a smart city, with the best services and resources to live, do business and tourism,” said the mayor.

The plan will initially cover avenues such as Ashford, San Jorge, De Diego in Santurce starting at PR-37, Eduardo Conde, Magdalena, Ramón Baldorioty de Castro and Plaza del Parque. Streets include McLeary, Haydee Rexach, Tapia and Loíza.

The RFP documents can be obtained at the municipality’s headquarters in Hato Rey and require a non-refundable fee of $200. A compulsory meeting to review the RFP will take place Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. All proposals must be submitted on or before Sept. 7, the municipality confirmed.

RFP applicants must comply with all federal requirements and regulations established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery, the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund approved under the American Rescue Plan Act, the Federal Transit Administration, the Community Services Block Grant, the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act and any other applicable statute.