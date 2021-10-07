San Juan to be countdown destination of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Puerto Rico will be inaugurated as the first-ever Spanish language countdown destination on the 50th year celebration of the most-watched New Year’s Eve show. (Credit: David Wood | Dreamstime.com)

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” will air its first-ever Spanish language countdown, live from Puerto Rico as the inaugural host destination during the show’s celebration of its 50th anniversary. The island’s government will spend $3.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the event, officials confirmed.

The event will take place on the grounds outside of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and within the newly inaugurated Distrito T-Mobile in San Juan, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and MRC Live & Alternative and ABC Network, announced.

Puerto Rico will kick off the New Year’s Eve festivities on the show as the AST zone countdown at 11 p.m. EST/12 a.m. AST.

“We’re very excited to host ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022’ on our island and to count on this high-caliber event to project all the great things that make our Island and our people great,” Pierluisi said.

“This celebration will allow Puerto Ricans to enjoy this historic event and serve as evidence to diverse communities around the world that our Island is ready to receive tourism and foster economic development. We have so much to offer as a destination, and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will be a testament to all that Puerto Rico has to offer,” he said.

Host Ryan Seacrest will oversee New Year’s festivities in Times Square, which will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST/9 p.m. AST. The broadcast will include more than five and a half hours of performances — which will air until 2 a.m. EST/ 3 a.m. AST — and will give viewers a perspective on New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” is considered America’s go-to annual New Year’s tradition, with a lineup of performances by the biggest entertainers of the year.

The No. 1 New Year’s Eve programming special each year, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021” dominated the combined deliveries of its broadcast competitors by 7 million total viewers and by 63% with adults 18-49. Soaring by double digits year over year, last year’s late-night telecast attracted 18.4 million total viewers and ranked as the highest-rated musical special of 2020 among adults 18-49.

Thousands of revelers will set foot on the grounds outside of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and within the T-Mobile District for the island’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring music and dance, live performances, and a midnight countdown leading up to a New Year’s Eve unforgettable countdown moment, which will be broadcast to millions of viewers globally.

“Puerto Rico has prepared the stage to host world class events. The fact that our Island was chosen as the first Spanish speaking destination to celebrate this event is a clear recognition of the capacity, we have to make great things happen,” said Puerto Rico Convention District Authority Executive Director Mariela Vallines.

Meanwhile, Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean said “this iconic moment further elevates Puerto Rico as a must-visit destination for 2022. We could not think of a better way to celebrate this New Year than with a first-ever, historic commemoration, welcoming record-breaking visitor numbers during high season. We invite travelers everywhere to start their 2022 alongside us.”

The Puerto Rico Convention District Authority will be funding this live event production and New Year’s Eve celebration through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), designed to facilitate the recovery process from the effects that COVID-19 has had on the economy.

“As we head into our tourism season peak, this will allow us to continue driving momentum and ensuring that our most critical months for tourism keep the industry booming well into 2022, supporting businesses and jobs on the island,” Pierluisi said.

MRC Live & Alternative is the world’s largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming, with the “Academy of Country Music Awards,” “American Music Awards,” Billboard Music Awards,” “Golden Globe Awards,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” and “Streamy Awards.”

“As we expand the footprint of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, we’re proud to broadcast live from Puerto Rico as we showcase this vibrant multicultural destination to commemorate our iconic New Year’s celebration,” MRC Live and Alternative President Adam Stotsky said.