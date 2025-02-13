San Juan unveils $79.5M investment plans for infrastructure, public spaces

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero

The projects include upgrades to Hiram Bithorn Stadium, roadways and the Río Piedras health center.

San Juan Mayor Miguel A. Romero announced a $79.5 million investment to improve infrastructure, public spaces and health care services across Puerto Rico’s capital.

The plan includes six major projects to modernize sports facilities, upgrade roads and expand health care access.

“During the first four years of our administration, we have worked with determination to transform San Juan into a modern, safe and accessible city,” Romero said. “Today, we reaffirm our commitment to this great development project, awarding the start of works that will generate jobs, promote tourism and consolidate the capital as the economic and social heart of Puerto Rico.”

The project breakdown includes an $8.4 million renovation to the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, including:

A 50% increase in public restrooms, which will be remodeled.

Remodeling of dressing rooms for athletes and performers.

Modernization of the ticketing area.

Improved signage and accessibility.

Structural repairs to gondolas.

“Hiram Bithorn Stadium has been the scene of historic moments for Puerto Rico. With this investment, we guarantee that it will continue to be a center of reference for sports and culture,” Romero said.

Another project involves the reopening of the Diagnostic and Treatment Centers (CDT, in Spanish) in Río Piedras after a $17 million investment to restore 43,697 square feet of medical facilities. Services returning to the community include:

Pharmacy, obstetrics, ophthalmology and dental health.

Mental health, pediatrics and vaccination services.

Light and Life Clinic.

Administrative and medical record departments.

“With this investment, we are giving back to the people of San Juan a modern and accessible health center, complying with all current regulations and guaranteeing quality services for thousands of families,” Romero said during a news conference.

Meanwhile, the municipality will start the second phase of improvements to the Dr. Hernán Padilla Central Park, which will receive $14.1 million in enhancements to recreational spaces. New features include:

Eight new sand courts for volleyball and beach tennis.

Four paddle tennis courts and six pickleball courts.

Reconstruction of parking areas and paths with pergolas.

Upgrades to racquetball, tennis and soccer courts.

Expanded playground facilities for accessibility.

“Parque Central is the recreational lung of our city, and we want it to be a model for sports and leisure facilities,” Romero said.

Roadway, sidewalk improvements

The mayor also detailed upcoming infrastructure projects, which include:

$23 million for Gándara Avenue in Río Piedras, featuring new pavement, sidewalks, bike lanes, and lighting upgrades.

$15.7 million for Ashford Avenue in Condado, focused on sidewalk reconstruction, modernizing public transportation stops and implementing Wi-Fi connectivity.

Meanwhile, Old San Juan’s Plaza de Hostos, which was heavily damaged by hurricanes Irma and María, will be restored with $1.2 million in funding. The project includes:

Renewed electrical infrastructure and streetlights.

New pavement and public seating.

Rebuilt pergolas and shaded areas for artisans and visitors.

“We will continue to promote and rebuild safe spaces where ‘Sanjuaneros’ can play sports, receive health services, travel and enjoy their city,” Romero said.

Lugo added that the $79.5 million investment “is only the beginning of a larger $500 million infrastructure plan for San Juan over the next four years.”

“This historic investment not only modernizes our infrastructure but also boosts the economy, generates jobs and positions us as a development model for Puerto Rico,” he said. “These projects are just the beginning of a new era for San Juan.”