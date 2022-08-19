San Patricio adds 6 new shops to its new ‘The Square’ retail area

Adolfo González, president of Empresas Caparra, offers details of the new locales coming to The Square.

The management of San Patricio Plaza announced the upcoming opening of six establishments in The Square at San Patricio, the new area that is currently being developed in the mall and that will offer entertainment, shopping, and gastronomy.

Empresas Caparra announced this project in December 2019, as News is my Business reported.

“We are pleased to announce the arrival of three new stores and three restaurants at The Square because these are all six great additions to our offering and promise to please all tastes,” said Adolfo González, president of Empresas Caparra.

“These are Ocean Lab Brewing Co, Paulina Escanes Gourmandize, Studio F, Tous, Beamina and a restaurant owned by Chef Xiomara Márquez, Chef Xiomy, which are added to The Room Surf & Skate, the first store that recently opened inside this new space, and DEO Eyewear, which was the second,” said González.

Ocean Lab Brewing Company will have the largest location in The Square with 8,500 square feet of space and this will be its first stand-alone location with a brewery space, a bar, a restaurant, a stage, and the brand’s merchandise store.

Chef Xiomara Márquez’s new concept will have 4,000 square feet and will bring all the Spanish flavor with dishes for all tastes and a wide variety of mixology and wines.

Paulina Escanes’ Gourmandize will have 3,150 square feet of space and will have indoor and outdoor tables for 120 guests.

This restaurant will use local ingredients to create its dishes which stand out as a farm-to-table experience and will also count with bakery desserts available for birthdays or activities.

Studio F, a Colombian clothing brand designed for Latin women silhouette will have 2,122 square feet of space and the opening of this store is part of the international expansion of STF Group.

Beamina, a brand of handbags and accessories founded in 2018 will have 975 square feet of space and this will be its first store.

With each Beamina purchase, a portion of the proceeds is donated to a non-profit institution with a mission to “empower others to achieve positive change.”

And Tous, the luxury jewelry store with more than 100 years in operation will have 800 square feet.

“The Square at San Patricio is a concept that will change the way of seeing and experiencing the retail industry on our island and that will officially open its doors during the first half of 2023,” said González.

“These new tenants will occupy a truly spectacular space within San Patricio, with avant-garde architecture that brings a new experience for the enjoyment of our community, Puerto Rico, and those who visit us,” said González.

“This project adds to all the changes of environment and landscaping that we continue to carry out in the destination, improving the experience for all those who work and live in the area,” added González.