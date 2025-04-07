9 Santurce businesses receive $40K in seed funding through Nuestro Barrio

Edwin Figueroa-Narváez, director of the Nuestro Barrio program, speaks during the announcement of seed capital grants in Santurce.

The Banco Popular–Sacred Heart partnership supports local entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico.

Nine small businesses in Santurce have received a combined $40,000 in seed capital through the Nuestro Barrio initiative, a joint effort between Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR) and Sacred Heart University.

The funds, awarded through Banco Popular’s Scale Up program, aim to support business growth and strengthen the local economy.

The seed capital will help businesses improve operations by purchasing equipment, enhancing marketing and hiring professional services. Projects include expanding kitchens, acquiring recording equipment and buying tools for wood and metalwork.

“This initiative is not just about financing; it is about creating lasting networks of collaboration and business training that promote socioeconomic development in our neighboring Santurce communities,” said Edwin Figueroa-Narváez, director of the Nuestro Barrio program.

Selected businesses represent industries such as restaurants, legal services, bakeries, woodworking, natural products, theater and media. Recipients include Inmigración Virtual, Tuttobene Ristorante, Ebanistería Raúl and Seis Dedos Studio.

Beatriz Polhamus, executive director of the Banco Popular Foundation, said the program reflects the bank’s commitment to entrepreneurship as a driver of community transformation.

“We are proud to contribute to this effort, which strengthens the business ecosystem and fosters a more prosperous Puerto Rico,” she said.

Nuestro Barrio’s Business Fund is part of a larger effort by Sacred Heart and Banco Popular to promote economic resilience and inclusive development in the Santurce community.