SBA announces National Small Business Week May 5-11

March 18, 2019 13

The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration Linda McMahon announced that this year’s National Small Business Week will be held from May 5-11, 2019.

McMahon will start the week in Washington, D.C., where she will recognize and award outstanding small business owners and SBA Resource Partners from around the nation. She will continue the week meeting with local entrepreneurs, visiting small businesses, and holding roundtable discussions with community leaders in Florida, Texas and Utah.

“We are extremely proud to honor America’s most successful small businesses during National Small Business Week,” McMahon said. “These small business owners have shown tremendous dedication and perseverance. They are the job creators that fuel our economy and best represent the nation’s 30 million small businesses.”

In Puerto Rico, the SBA will conduct various events during National Small Business Week, aimed at entrepreneurial education, federal government contracting, and public recognition of successful small business owners on the island.

“We look forward to celebrating the outstanding contributions small businesses make to their communities, as well their commitment to further expand job creation and foster our island’s economic development,” said SBA District Director Yvette T. Collazo.

SBA will also co-host a free, two-day virtual conference featuring educational workshops and networking. Additionally, recognition and educational seminars throughout SBA’s 10 Regions and 68 Districts will be held throughout the week.

National Small Business Week is the SBA’s annual celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation.