SBA grants $4.2M in Puerto Rico through Shuttered Venue Operator program

The U.S. Small Business Administration provided an update on the progress of its Shuttered Venue Operator program, confirming that as of July 26, it has approved 28 awards in Puerto Rico amounting to a little more than $4.2 million.

The agency also confirmed it awarded one SVOG grant for $92,956 to a program participant in the US Virgin Islands.

The SVOG program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. The program includes more than $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues, to be administered by SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance.

Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million. Another $2 billion is reserved for eligible applications with up to 50 full-time employees, the agency said.

Puerto Rico’s list of recipients, their locations and the amount granted is as follows: J&N Entertainment LLC, Bayamón ($231,773); Rosalis Torres Flores, Bayamón ($22,500); Centro de Bellas Artes de Caguas Corp, Caguas ($326,915); Sold Out Management Corp, Carolina ($476,650); The Shownet Group Inc, Carolina ($248,927); Aareyto Ballet Folklorico Nacional de Puerto Rico, Cataño ($5,085); Broadway Illusions Inc., Gurabo ($28,923); Decimania Incorporado, Hatillo ($94,021); Town Center Cinema Corp, Mayagüez ($194,554); Alfonsina Inc., San Juan ($61,800); Atención Atención Inc., San Juan ($314,525); Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico Inc, San Juan ($150,772); Bea Music, Inc., San Juan ($346,544); Cero Respuesta Corp, San Juan ($42,093); Dynasty Corp, San Juan ($178,011); EcoExploratorio Inc., San Juan ($76,432); El Tercer Hombre Inc, San Juan ($325,893); Félix A. Muñiz, San Juan ($202,649); G Enlighten Productions LLC, San Juan ($19,786); Mauro Inc., San Juan ($100,717); Plan B Incorporado, San Juan ($89,995); Producción E. Maldonado LLC, San Juan ($82,800); Sparkof Entertainment Group Corp., San Juan ($123,881); The Good Business Corp, San Juan ($393,566); Valerie Cox Production, San Juan ($41,108); Ward Class Events Inc., San Juan ($52,316); YBG Productions, San Juan ($9,024); and ACC Studios DBA, Yauco ($6,675).

