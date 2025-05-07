SBA launches $1.1M grant initiative to boost small US manufacturers

**Caption:** Applications for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Manufacturing in America Grant Initiative are due by 11:59 p.m. on May 12 via grants.gov. (Credit: Josepalbert13 | Dreamstime.com)

The program will fund training and technical support for small producers in industries such as timber, energy and steel.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced a new funding opportunity under its Made in America Manufacturing Initiative, offering up to $1.1 million in grants to support small manufacturers.

The program is part of the SBA’s Empower to Grow, or E2G, initiative, which provides training and consulting services to small manufacturers in sectors such as timber, energy, aluminum and steel.

“The SBA is investing in small manufacturers across the country — arming them with the training and tools to dominate critical industries and drive our industrial comeback,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler.

Under the Manufacturing in America Grant Initiative, three eligible applicants will be selected to deliver technical assistance and training to small manufacturing businesses. Applicants must be for-profit or nonprofit entities with at least three years of experience and a track record of providing regional or national support to manufacturers.

“This new SBA funding opportunity will help rebuild our supply chain by spurring additional jobs and growth in manufacturing,” said Matt Coleman, the SBA’s Atlantic regional administrator.

The deadline to apply is May 12 at 11:59 p.m. via grants.gov. A public informational webinar will be held May 8 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“This grant opportunity will help accomplish that,” Coleman added. “Jobs are returning, and more small businesses and companies are committed to onshoring.”