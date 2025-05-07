Type to search

In-Brief

SBA launches $1.1M grant initiative to boost small US manufacturers

NIMB Staff May 7, 2025
**Caption:** Applications for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Manufacturing in America Grant Initiative are due by 11:59 p.m. on May 12 via grants.gov.
**Caption:** Applications for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Manufacturing in America Grant Initiative are due by 11:59 p.m. on May 12 via grants.gov. (Credit: Josepalbert13 | Dreamstime.com)

The program will fund training and technical support for small producers in industries such as timber, energy and steel.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced a new funding opportunity under its Made in America Manufacturing Initiative, offering up to $1.1 million in grants to support small manufacturers.

The program is part of the SBA’s Empower to Grow, or E2G, initiative, which provides training and consulting services to small manufacturers in sectors such as timber, energy, aluminum and steel.

“The SBA is investing in small manufacturers across the country — arming them with the training and tools to dominate critical industries and drive our industrial comeback,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler.

Under the Manufacturing in America Grant Initiative, three eligible applicants will be selected to deliver technical assistance and training to small manufacturing businesses. Applicants must be for-profit or nonprofit entities with at least three years of experience and a track record of providing regional or national support to manufacturers.

“This new SBA funding opportunity will help rebuild our supply chain by spurring additional jobs and growth in manufacturing,” said Matt Coleman, the SBA’s Atlantic regional administrator.

The deadline to apply is May 12 at 11:59 p.m. via grants.gov. A public informational webinar will be held May 8 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“This grant opportunity will help accomplish that,” Coleman added. “Jobs are returning, and more small businesses and companies are committed to onshoring.”

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

University of Puerto Rico Aguadilla Rector Sonia Rivera-González congratulates students and highlights the importance of training professionals in strategic sectors like aeronautics and aerospace.
UPR Aguadilla hosts conference to boost federal research funding
NIMB Staff April 14, 2025
The Center for a New Economy report highlights three critical areas at risk: disaster recovery funds, Medicaid funding, and public education.
CNE report warns shifting federal policies threaten Puerto Rico’s recovery
NIMB Staff March 27, 2025
Nydia Fernández, executive director of Fundación Gestos Positivos Econo
Gestos Positivos Econo Foundation opens funding call for nonprofits
NIMB Staff March 18, 2025
UPR risks losing $5.4M in health research funding under Trump’s proposed cuts
Contributor February 17, 2025

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

Volunteering is more than an act of kindness; it is a vital service that strengthens our communities and society as a whole. Nonprofits are at the heart of their work, providing the infrastructure and opportunities that make service possible — training volunteers, coordinating efforts and creating accessible pathways for people to contribute their time and skills.

 

— Akilah Watkins, president, Independent Sector

 

Related Stories

University of Puerto Rico Aguadilla Rector Sonia Rivera-González congratulates students and highlights the importance of training professionals in strategic sectors like aeronautics and aerospace.
UPR Aguadilla hosts conference to boost federal research funding
The Center for a New Economy report highlights three critical areas at risk: disaster recovery funds, Medicaid funding, and public education.
CNE report warns shifting federal policies threaten Puerto Rico’s recovery
Nydia Fernández, executive director of Fundación Gestos Positivos Econo
Gestos Positivos Econo Foundation opens funding call for nonprofits
UPR risks losing $5.4M in health research funding under Trump’s proposed cuts
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.