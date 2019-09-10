SBA opens call for ’20 National Small Business Week

September 10, 2019 50

The U.S. Small Business Administration is now accepting nominations for its 2020 National Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year.

For more than 50 years, National Small Business Week has celebrated the inspiring achievements of America’s small businesses and the countless contributions they make to their local communities, and to the nation’s economy.

“We’re proud to recognize the small business owners that have made it their mission to support their communities and drive the entrepreneurial spirit forward,” SBA Acting Administrator Chris Pilkerton said.

“A National Small Business Week award is one of the nation’s highest honors for small business achievement. Please take a moment to nominate a deserving small business owner in your area. I wish all of our nation’s small businesses the best of luck and look forward to their nomination,” Pilkerton said.

“National Small Business Week presents a great opportunity to honor the contributions small businesses make to their local communities and our overall economy,” said SBA District Director Yvette T. Collazo.

“I encourage the public to nominate Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands small business owners for the 2020 National Small Business Week Awards, and recognize their dedicated efforts, sacrifices and tenacity,” she said.

SBA Awards will given in celebration of National Small Business Week from May 3-9, 2020.

All nominations must be submitted no later than 3 p.m., Jan. 7, 2020.