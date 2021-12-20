Type to search

SBA Puerto Rico, USVI District seeks nominations for Small Business Week ’22

December 20, 2021
Josué E. Rivera, the SBA's district director for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands’ District Office.

The U.S. Small Business Administration and the SBA Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands District are accepting nominations for national and local awards to be presented as part of National Small Business Week 2022, including the Small Businessperson of the Year award.

The SBA has a dedicated website to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a nomination. Puerto Rico and USVI District nomination guidelines and district awards categories can be found here. Nominations are being accepted for:

Puerto Rico and USVI District Small Business Week Categories:

  • Small Businessperson of the Year
  • Small Business Exporter of the Year

Local Awards:

  • Veteran-Owned Business of the Year
  • Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year
  • Family-Owned Business of the Year
  • Young Entrepreneur of the Year

“By recognizing our Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands small businesses, we encourage growth in our entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said District Director Josué E. Rivera. “National Small Business Week celebrates entrepreneurs, especially those who have excelled under difficulties over the past two years.”

“A National Small Business Week award is one of the highest honors for small business achievement. Visit our website to download forms, criteria and guidelines for submitting a nomination. We look forward to your nomination and wish you the best of luck,” he said.

Self-nominations are allowed and encouraged. All nominations must be received by the District office by electronic submission only to the district’s Box.com account, no later 3 p.m. Jan. 11, 2022. Award winners who have previously won cannot be considered for a period of three years, the agency noted.

