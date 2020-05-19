SBA, US Treasury release Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness application

May 19, 2020 711

The U.S. Small Business Administration, in consultation with the U.S Department of the Treasury, released the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness application and detailed instructions for the process.

“The documents released will help small businesses seek forgiveness at the conclusion of the eight-week period covered under the law, which begins with the disbursement of their loans,” said SBA Acting District Director María de los Angeles de Jesús.

“We encourage all PPP borrowers and lenders alike to stay tuned to upcoming SBA guidance on how to complete the process,” she said.

The form and instructions inform borrowers how to apply for forgiveness of their PPP loans, consistent with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

SBA will also soon issue regulations and guidance to further assist borrowers as they complete their applications, and to provide lenders with guidance on their responsibilities.

The form and instructions include several measures to reduce compliance burdens and simplify the process for borrowers, including:

Options for borrowers to calculate payroll costs using an “alternative payroll covered period” that aligns with borrowers’ regular payroll cycles;

Flexibility to include eligible payroll and non-payroll expenses paid or incurred during the eight-week period after receiving their PPP loan;

Step-by-step instructions on how to perform the calculations required by the CARES Act to confirm eligibility for loan forgiveness;

Borrower-friendly implementation of statutory exemptions from loan forgiveness reduction based on rehiring by June 30; and,

Addition of a new exemption from the loan forgiveness reduction for borrowers who have made a good-faith, written offer to rehire workers that was declined.

The PPP was created by the CARES Act to provide forgivable loans to eligible small businesses to keep American workers on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic.