SBA’s National SBIR road tour to stop in P.R. in November

April 5, 2019 80

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced it will launch a 16-stop road tour connecting entrepreneurs working on advanced technology to the largest source of early stage funding – the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.

The SBIR Road Tour will stop in Puerto Rico Nov. 15, the agency announced.

The SBIR/STTR programs focus on next generation research & development and is led by the SBA with 11 participating federal agencies.

The SBIR Road Tour plays a role in increasing engagement with entrepreneurial ecosystems across the country and building out greater networks to support the creation of small businesses focusing on high-impact research.

“At SBA we are dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs at every stage of small business development,” said SBA Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands District Director Yvette T. Collazo.

“By bringing the SBIR tour to Puerto Rico we are reiterating our commitment to the island’s innovators, so that they are aware of the available resources that can help them take their ideas to fruition,” she said.

Each SBIR Road Tour stop will be hosted by a local organization involved in supporting entrepreneurs in next generation R&D. Program managers from the participating federal agencies will conduct one-on-one meetings with attendees, take part in targeted panels, discuss technology areas, and share insights into how the agencies make funding decisions.

The SBIR/STTR programs provide more than $3 billion in early stage funding to small businesses each year in a wide variety of technology areas such as unmanned systems, advanced materials, health, cybersecurity and defense.

The SBIR/STTR programs execute more than 4,000 new awards annually, which allow innovators to advance new technologies and have contributed to the creation of thousands of jobs.

Small technology firms, innovators, scientists or researchers seeking more information on the SBIR Road Tour, including a schedule of stops and participating agencies should visit: www.sbirroadtour.com.