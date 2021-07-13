SBTDC launches Biz Learning Center multimedia platform

These educational modules will allow entrepreneurs to educate themselves on topics such as business idea, business plan, corporate structures, financing options, permits, and digital marketing.

The Puerto Rico Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC) of the Inter-American University and the U.S. Small Business Administration, has launched a new multimedia platform, called BIZ Learning Center, for anyone who wants to learn how to establish a business in Puerto Rico, among other topics.

The Puerto Rico SBTDC has created a digital tool that will allow to educate on different business topics in a simple, convenient, and accessible anytime, through its website.

The BIZ Learning Center contains modules featuring topics that will take its users through the different stages to establish and strengthen their business, at no cost. These educational modules will allow entrepreneurs to educate themselves on topics such as business idea, business plan, corporate structures, financing options, permits, and digital marketing.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Puerto Rico SBTDC will continue to develop additional modules with topics such as taxes, human resources, and accounting, among others.

“Our goal was to develop an interactive and virtual platform that allows our entrepreneurs to train and validate their knowledge through new technological tools with a variety of courses relevant to the development and strengthening of their small businesses,” said SBTDC Executive Director Ricardo Martínez.

“This platform, which is available through our website, allows users to complete the courses at their convenience,” he said.

The pandemic has been a great challenge for the Puerto Rico SBTDC due to the increase in demand for their services which have increased by 305% compared to previous years. From January 2020 to May 31, 2021, the SBTDC has offered 233 online courses with a total of 26,560 participants, nonprofit officials said.

In addition, they have individually advised some 8,130 entrepreneurs, helping them to access $125 million in capital to boost their businesses and create jobs.

The online courses are also available in the Entrepreneurial Library section at their website.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.