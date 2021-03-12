Type to search

SBTDC to host virtual forum on local and federal business incentives

Contributor March 12, 2021
The SBTDC will host a virtual forum for small business owners and self-employment individuals who have been affected, as a result of COVID-19.

Since the onset of the pandemic a year ago, small businesses have been affected by executive orders, but also local and federal government has provided incentives and grants under different programs with the intention of continuing to operate and retain jobs.

However, the number of programs often creates confusion and there is a neet to present or group them into a single event. 

That is what the Small Business & Technology Development Center (SBTDC) a cooperative agreement of the InterAmerican University and the US Small Business Administration will do, in the virtual forum “Impulse in Big to Small” on Mar. 18 from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This forum will include participation by SBA District Director Josué E. Rivera, Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, Secretary of Economic Development and Commerce Manuel Cidre, CDBG-DR Undersecretary Maretzie Díaz and Undersecretary of Finance Ángel Pantojas.

Last fiscal year more than 18,000 entrepreneurs participated in the SBTDC’s webinars, and more than 5,000 entrepreneurs accessed more than $100 million in capital to keep their businesses operating and retain their employees through the different financing programs including the SBA’s PPP and EIDL.

This virtual forum should involve small business owners and self-employed individuals who have been affected by COVID-19. It will expand on how to qualify for specific incentives, deadlines, and parameters, depending on the industry to which you belong.

To register for this forum, click HERE.  It will also be streamed via Facebook Live.

