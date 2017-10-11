Schneider Electric donates lighting, power supplies to PR

Schneider Electric announced it has extended its relief efforts to those affected by Hurricane María by donating APC by Schneider Electric lighting and power supplies to the American Red Cross.

As part of this donation, the American Red Cross will distribute 3,000 Mobiya TS170 S Portable LED lighting systems and 12,000 APC Mobile Power Packs in Puerto Rico.

“The after effects of Hurricane Maria have been catastrophic, leaving the island and its citizens without basic services like electricity well after the storm,” said Annette Clayton, CEO of North America Operations, Schneider Electric.

“We believe it’s our obligation as a company with the resources needed in Puerto Rico to help the citizens during this devastating time,” Clayton said.

“Working with the American Red Cross, we hope that the distribution of our portable lighting systems and power packs will provide some relief to those impacted, and we will continue to support recovery efforts as Puerto Rico rebuilds,” she said.

The Mobiya portable, water-resistant LED lighting systems with accompanying solar panels provide up to 48 hours of lighting with one day of solar charge and can also be used to charge mobile devices. Equipped with a universal charging cable, Mobiya lamps can also be charged by any USB port.

APC Mobile Power Packs charge USB devices such as smartphones, and are lightweight and compact in design. The products feature two USB ports for simultaneous charging, with battery power that can provide up to four full charges for a smartphone and a full charge for a tablet.

An LED battery indicator shows available battery life at a glance, and the efficient Power Pack automatically shuts down when connected devices are fully charged or when the battery temperature rises above the safe operating range.