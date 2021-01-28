Scholarship fund opens call for young Afro-descendants of Loíza

In 2019, the fund's first iteration of the scholarships benefited 10 young people from Loíza: eight women and two men.

The Puerto Rico Community Foundation announced the second opening of the Benito Massó Scholarship Fund for Youth of Loíza, aimed at supporting resident Afro-descendant students between 16 and 25 years old.

“This is the first philanthropic fund to be established on the island to benefit Afro-descendant students. We’re excited to announce this second call that seeks to develop the human capital of young Afro-descendants of Loíza, a historically marginalized and vulnerable community,” said Puerto Rico Community Foundation President Dr. Nelson I. Colón-Tarrats.

The economic support is made possible by philanthropic investments from the Amgen Foundation, the Peter Alfond Foundation and W.K. Kellogg Foundation, as well as contributions from Benny Massó’s Circle of Friends.

To be eligible, new students must be pursuing their first year of postsecondary studies, aimed at obtaining associate, technical, vocational, certification or high school degrees. Applications must be submitted before Feb. 12, 2021.

In 2019, the fund’s first iteration of the scholarships benefited 10 young people from Loíza: eight women and two men.

The Benito Massó Scholarship Fund for Young People in Loíza is part of a racial and social justice strategy that the Foundation has been pursuing since 2015 to contribute to the comprehensive well-being of children, young people and families in the municipality.

It was established with an initial contribution from the Puerto Rico Community Foundation Board of Directors, and originally received additional contributions from the Marguerite Casey Foundation through Hispanic in Philanthropy.

To access the application or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit the nonprofit’s website.

Author Edison Reynaldo Misla is a former publisher, editor and reporter, who currently works as a strategic business communications consultant.