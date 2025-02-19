Scholarships available for Puerto Rico’s volunteer tax preparers

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The College for Financial Planning covers two financial education programs.

The College for Financial Planning — a Kaplan Company has announced the launch of the Champions of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (CoVITA) Scholarships, aimed at supporting students, teachers, and university faculty who volunteer with the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program in Puerto Rico.

VITA provides free tax-preparation services for individuals earning $60,000 or less, people with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. In 2023, tens of thousands of tax returns were completed at VITA sites across the island.

Eligible volunteers can apply for the CoVITA Scholarships through web pages available in English and Spanish. The scholarships cover the cost of two financial education programs:

Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional (FPQP): For individuals entering the financial services industry or looking to expand their financial planning knowledge.

For individuals entering the financial services industry or looking to expand their financial planning knowledge. Qualified Personal Finance Educator (QPFE): Designed for educators to teach personal finance and improve students’ financial literacy.

Aixa González, former president of the Puerto Rico Society of CPAs, highlighted VITA’s career benefits.

“The IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is more than just a service — it’s a gateway to meaningful careers in tax and accounting,” she said. “For many, preparing a tax return through VITA is their first step toward discovering a fulfilling career.”

Dirk Pantone, president of the College for Financial Planning, emphasized the program’s broader impact.

“These volunteers not only provide vital tax preparation services to underserved communities but also serve as champions of financial literacy in their schools and neighborhoods,” Pantone said.