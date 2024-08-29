Science Trust launches Milo Climate Action Academy

Andreica Maldonado, director of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust’s grants program.

The academy accepted 139 participants for a 16-week program focused on developing solutions for Puerto Rico’s climate challenges.

The Milo Climate Action Academy, an educational initiative to address Puerto Rico’s climate challenges, was recently launched through a collaboration between the Milo Space Science Institute at the University of Arizona and the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, with support from its Research Grants Program.

The initiative “marks a significant advancement in climate change education on the island,” organizers said.

The Academy received more than 150 applications and selected 139 participants from 53 municipalities across Puerto Rico. These university students and recent graduates will participate in a 16-week program designed to equip them with the knowledge and tools needed to develop solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change using satellite data.

“The launch of the Milo Climate Action Academy in Puerto Rico represents a pivotal step in our efforts to develop the next generation of leaders in science and technology, while fostering innovative solutions to address local climate challenges,” said the trust’s CEO, Lucy Crespo.

Participants will engage in a 12-session online program conducted in English, “offering a unique educational experience that merges theoretical knowledge with practical application,” according to the news release. This initiative is designed to “empower participants by providing them with state-of-the-art tools to tackle complex climate issues professionally,” the release added.

“We’re incredibly excited about the launch of the Milo Climate Action Academy. Being pioneers in this initiative fills us with pride, especially as we see how our collaboration with Milo Space Science has become a true catalyst for change,” said Andreica Maldonado, director of the trust’s Research Grants Program.

“Additionally, we have partnered with local subject matter experts, recognizing the invaluable expertise available here. This is a unique opportunity for graduate and early-career professionals to become agents of change,” she said.

David Thomas, from the Milo Institute, highlighted the academy’s “inclusive nature.”

“We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, regardless of their experience in remote sensing and earth science. We are opening doors to students, companies and government agencies to increase access to timely space data and innovation for as many people as possible,” he said.

Participants will focus on key areas critical to Puerto Rico’s resilience, including health and forest restoration, coastal zone management, agricultural sustainability, urban planning and infrastructure resilience, and water resources management.

The academy’s curriculum is based on the L’SPACE program, sponsored by NASA, which has trained thousands of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) students worldwide. For the first time, this opportunity is available in Puerto Rico, with a climate-focused approach funded by the trust’s Research Grants Program.

“The Milo Climate Change Academy will empower participants to innovate and create actionable solutions for climate issues impacting their families, communities and Puerto Rico,” said Sheri Boonstra, director of Workforce Development at ASU’s Milo Space Science Institute.

“These reality-based team projects using space data will help participants tackle complex problems professionally, with state-of-the-art tools leading to unique solutions. Their experiences will enhance their marketability as new graduates and provide valuable experience in innovation and problem-solving,” Boonstra said.

As Puerto Rico navigates hurricane season and the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ernesto, the need for resilient climate solutions has never been more urgent, organizers noted.

“The Milo Climate Action Academy is poised to play a vital role in equipping the island’s future leaders with the skills necessary to drive meaningful change. Teams will develop innovative proposals using relevant satellite data and present their projects to a panel of evaluators,” they added.