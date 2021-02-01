Type to search

Science Trust, New Fortress Energy launch STEM Boxed Kits Experience: Energy Edition

Contributor February 1, 2021
The new eight weeks after school program to encourage potential engineering students to explore innovative energy solutions through STEM is open for registration until February 5th.

The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust announced a new collaboration with natural gas developer and distributor New Fortress Energy, to launch the STEM Boxed Kit Experience: Energy Edition, an eight week after school program reaching 200 middle school students from the San Juan area focusing on the fundamentals of energy.  

The goal is to engage students with “meaningful, hands-on learning” in a distance setting by delivering a “boxed kit” to every participant’s household, and offering direct facilitation of materials, lessons, challenges, and skills through online sessions twice a week. Registration for the STEM Boxed Kit Experience: Energy edition call is open until Feb. 5th.

“This edition focuses on exploring the fundamental concepts of electricity and the management of renewable energy. A unique offer that seeks to promote the scientific curiosity and creativity of each participant, ” said Jorge Valentine, director of the Science Trust’s STEM educational program.

“The program affirms, not only the Trust’s commitment to promote the STEM career interests of two hundred young people on the island; it is also a sample of what collaboration with companies like New Fortress Energy can achieve,” he said.

The Energy Edition of the STEM Boxed Experience will provide students with access to “high-quality engineering resources to help them enhance their design and critical thinking skills while encouraging them to explore STEM careers,” officials said.

It will include a curriculum of critical energy fundamentals such as: key concepts, vocabulary and tools, electric circuits, sources of energy, electromagnetics; and a hands-on final session of product design and pitch.

“Access to stimulating extracurricular learning opportunities are so important to a child’s education, especially during a time when so many students are learning remotely,” said Jake Suski, managing director of New Fortress Energy.

Contributor
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
