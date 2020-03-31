Science Trust to award $500K in grants for COVID-19 solutions in Puerto Rico

March 31, 2020 145

Looking to support projects that facilitate knowledge about the development and control measures available for the COVID-19 virus, the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust has created the COVID-19 RAPID Grant, with a total of $500,000 through its Research Grants Program.

The Science Trust expects to award five grants of $100,000 each, the entity confirmed.

“The World Health Organization has declared a worldwide public health emergency in response to the new coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). In keeping with our mission to promote investment and funding for science and technology research and development, we have created the Covid-19 RAPID Grant,” Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo said.

The Trust’s RAPID funding mechanism is used for proposals that are highly urgent in terms of availability of, or access to, specialized data, facilities or equipment, including rapid response investigations of natural or anthropogenic and other similar unforeseen disasters.

This request for proposals will focus on helping Puerto Rico to respond to the epidemic of COVID-19 and to advance knowledge of it.

The COVID-19 RAPID Grant is open to researchers from public and private universities, colleges and affiliated non-profit research institutions located in Puerto Rico. Startups and established companies based in Puerto Rico are also invited to submit their application.

Priority will be given to research leading to immediate action and response that promotes prevention, risk reduction, positive health outcomes, and the development of the infrastructure necessary to minimize virus transmission and impact.

“Many members of the scientific community in Puerto Rico have the ability to accelerate processes and save lives with their knowledge. We recognize the urgency of this emergency and that is why we have decided to open this call,” said Andreica Maldonado, Director of the Science Trust Research Grants Program.

To be eligible and receive funding, projects must be submitted in one of the following strategic activities:

Pathology of the disease

Epidemiology

Clinical research

Pharmacology

Mental health and Social Sciences

Development of artificial intelligence infrastructure and / or computer programs that address the challenges of COVID-19

Development of products such as: innovative personal protective equipment (PPE), valves, sample swabs, ventilators, reagents and assays for virus detection, rapid, sensitive and specific diagnostic tests or devices and technologies that kill the virus.

The call opens today through Science Trust’s website. The application deadline is April 7, 2020.