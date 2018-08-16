Census Bureau appoints Marazzi to Census Scientific Advisory Committee

August 16, 2018 80

Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics Executive Director Mario Marazzi has been selected as a member of the U.S. Census Bureau’s Census Scientific Advisory Committee, the agency announced.

The committee provides advice on the design, operation and implementation of Census Bureau programs. Marazzi is one of five new members and a chair to the CSAC.

The committee meets twice a year to address policy, research and technical issues relating to a full range of Census Bureau programs and activities, including census tests, policies and operations.

Marazzi has been the executive director of the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics since 2007 and is a member of the International Statistical Institute. He is responsible for leading the development of PRIS, including its research initiatives, technical assistance and training programs as well as its extensive collaborations with federal and international organizations.

“It’s an honor to have been selected in my personal character to serve as a member of the Census Scientific Advisory Council,” Marazzi said. “As part of these new duties, we’ll be advising the U.S. Census Bureau looking ahead to the Census 2020.”

This is the first time a Puerto Rican executive has been asked to take part in the committee, he said.

“Now that the Census 2020 is coming up, and so that for the next decade we have the basic information to make decisions for the island, it is crucial that the planning and implementation of a decennial population and housing census takes into account the particular circumstances and idiosyncrasies of Puerto Rico,” he said.

The CSAC will meet for their fall 2018 meeting at Census Bureau headquarters in Suitland, Md., Sept. 13-14, 2018. Agenda topics include updates on the 2018 Census Test and 2020 Census systems readiness and program management updates.