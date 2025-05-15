Scrub Island Resort offers summer rates for Puerto Rico, USVI residents

The offer provides access to Scrub Island’s accommodations, including 26 guest rooms, 26 one-bedroom suites and 13 villas ranging from two to six bedrooms.

Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina in the British Virgin Islands is offering a special summer promotion for residents of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. The deal includes nightly rates starting at $399, available through Sept. 30.

The offer provides access to the resort’s accommodations, including 26 guest rooms, 26 one-bedroom suites and 13 villas ranging from two to six bedrooms. All rooms include views of the Caribbean Sea.

Located on a 230-acre private island off the east coast of Tortola, the AAA Four-Diamond resort features two private beaches, multiple dining options, the Ixora Spa and a 55-slip marina with five slips for mega yachts up to 160 feet. Guests can arrive by private ferry from Trellis Bay in Tortola or by personal boat.

In addition to the main resort, visitors can access Marina Cay, an 8-acre nearby island reached via Scrub Island’s private ferry. Marina Cay includes a casual bar and grill open for lunch and dinner, along with rentals for paddleboards, kayaks, eFoils and other water activities.

Reservations are available online for each region. The promotion is subject to availability and applies only to residents of the listed areas.