Senate bill seeks to expand Puerto Rico’s cybersecurity agency

Senate Bill 527 was authored to strengthen Puerto Rico’s cybersecurity capabilities through training, incentives and support for local startups. (Credit: Michael Borgers | Dreamstime.com)

The measure proposes training and support to improve digital security and jobs.

New Progressive Party Sen. Roxana Soto-Aguilú introduced earlier this month Senate Bill 527 to expand the role of Puerto Rico’s Cybernetic Security Office to help spur Puerto Rico’s cybersecurity industry as an economic driver.

SB 527 would amend Act 40-2024, also known as the Puerto Rico Cybersecurity Act, which created the chief cybersecurity officer. Under the bill, the chief cybersecurity officer would be responsible for fostering strategic partnerships with educational institutions, the private sector, nonprofit organizations and municipal governments. These would include creating incentives, training and certification activities, and support for emerging businesses in cybersecurity-related fields.

The Senate’s Internal Affairs Committee is currently reviewing the bill. It also calls for the establishment of a Cybersecurity Technical Training and Certification Program aimed at students and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Locally, “there is a significant gap in the capacity of small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt secure practices in their digital operations. Most of these companies lack the resources to hire expert staff or implement protection tools, leaving them vulnerable to fraud, data breaches, identity theft and ransomware attacks,” the bill states.

The training program would be coordinated by the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service, in collaboration with the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, Department of Labor and Human Resources, University of Puerto Rico, and One-Stop Management Centers for SMEs.

Its goals would include offering “internationally recognized” cybersecurity-training certifications, free or at a low cost; strengthening the digital security capabilities of SMEs through diagnostics, technical advice and ongoing support; and promoting the creation of local startups in the cybersecurity sector.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a matter exclusively for technical specialists, but an essential pillar of public governance, economic competitiveness and social stability,” the bill adds.