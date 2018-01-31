Serafina Beach Hotel recruiting 100 employees prior to March opening

Serafina Beach Hotel, the new boutique hotel in San Juan that will open in March, is “looking for enthusiastic people to apply for various positions available,” said General Manager Pierre-Alex Maillard.

Serafina Beach Hotel is the first hotel concept of the owners behind the culinary brand of the Serafina Restaurant Group. It offers three new food and beverage concepts and 96 spacious, contemporary rooms characterized by the floor-to-ceiling bay window that provides spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean and the adjacent Condado Lagoon.

Currently, Serafina Beach Hotel is recruiting “passionate, loyal candidates,” who are service-oriented, and who also wish to have fun in a youthful and energetic environment.

The hotel has 100 positions available, namely, porters, front desk agents, auditor, accountant, reservation agents, maids, engineering supervisors; bartenders, baristas, waiters, cooks, hosts for the pools and restaurants, cashiers, supervisors and restaurant managers, among others.

Serafina Beach Hotel offers benefits, and growth opportunities. Interested people should complete the online application.