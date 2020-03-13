FeaturedGeneral Biz News

SG Residential to build 128 container-based homes in Guayama

March 13, 20200398
SG Blocks utilizes code-engineered cargo shipping containers to construct and provide safe, durable and environmentally-friendly structures.

SG Residential, the licensee of container-based structure designer and fabricator SG Blocks Inc., announced it plans to launch construction of two projects in Puerto Rico to help address the housing crisis following Hurricane María in 2017.

SG Residential has acquired a development site in Guayama, where it expects by the end of the first quarter of 2020 to start work and finish 55 concrete shells and build 128 new three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes from cargo containers.

The company has locked down the Commonwealth’s approval to use its container-based product in Puerto Rico, it said in a statement.

“Our product offers an ideal environmental solution for the region, since it is hurricane and earthquake resistant,” said CEO of SG Blocks Paul Galvin.

“Designed with the harshest of physical environments in mind, our container-based units can withstand extreme weather and provide residents with safe, enduring homes,” he said.

Author Details
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Contributor
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.

