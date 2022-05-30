Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino in San Juan to host job fair

The Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino is looking for employees.

The Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino, located in the San Juan Convention District, will be holding a Job Fair to hire people for 50 available positions. The fair will take place June 6 on the second level of the hotel from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

However, people interested in one of the positions can apply online. Once they have completed the step, the person may send an email to confirm their attendance to the job fair.

The hotel’s goal is to “streamline the recruitment process.” If the person is unable to fill out the online application, they can go directly to the event at the time provided with a resume and personal documents.

Among the available positions are security, kitchen, housekeeping, guest services and food and beverage, among others. The benefits package that the Sheraton offers includes medical plan, retirement plan, hotel and food discounts, competitive pay, life/disability insurance, employee assistance program and free lunch, among other perks.

For more information call 787-993-3582.