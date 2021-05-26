Siembra Lista to sell local farming, artisanal products at gas station kiosks

Wherever a Siembra Lista kiosk is located, it allows customers to make their selection of products and pay at the cash register as a regular transaction.

Siembra Lista, a new concept to market Puerto Rico’s agricultural and artisanal products, was recently launched across a number of gas stations following a $30,000 investment, company executives confirmed.

So far, gas stations in Naguabo, Bayamón, Guayama, Caguas, San Juan, Naranjito, Carolina and Fajardo, as well as community pharmacies, are featuring the unique kiosks stocked with goods such as locally grown fruits and vegetables, as well as high quality artisanal gastronomy products, like snacks and jams in a variety of flavors.

Siembra Lista will work with more than 100 establishments that will feature the modular kiosks exclusively designed for placing fresh fruits and vegetables. Some of the gas station brands that will participate in this initiative are Puma, Texaco, Ecomaxx, and Gulf, among others.

Siembra Lista will generate eight direct jobs and more than 150 indirect jobs in the establishments where it will locate its kiosks.

The Siembra Lista initiative is betting on promoting products made and harvested in Puerto Rico in alliance with farmers and artisans, said Aracelis Oyola, co-owner of Siembra Lista.

“This project is born from experiences as entrepreneurs and consumers. It has been developed with great care to bring nutritious products closer to ours, while at the same time providing convenience,” she said.

The kiosks were designed and built locally in wood, ensuring aesthetics and to preserve the wholesomeness of the fresh products. Wherever a Siembra Lista kiosk is located, it allows customers to make their selection of products and pay at the cash register as a regular transaction.

Customers may also purchase the fresh goods by participating in the government-sponsored Family Markets Program throughout Puerto Rico.

Another important distinction is that their products may vary depending on the municipalities where the kiosks are located, the produce that sells the most in that town, and the season when they are harvested. The entrepreneurs also aim to expand varieties of the products to include a keto-based adobo with a collaboration with local Chef Miguel Campis.

“We’re grateful for the welcome from the establishments and product suppliers because it inspires us to be able to support and publicize products made here,” said Cesar Martínez, co-owner of Siembra Lista.

The placement of additional kiosks and the expansion of available products are slated to take place in coming months, company representatives said, predicting that the full deployment will be completed by November.

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio





Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.